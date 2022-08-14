Winner's Bag: Will Zalatoris, FedEx St. Jude Championship

×
Will Zalatoris won for the first time on TOUR and claimed the first FedExCup Playoffs event in a playoff at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Here's a look inside his bag.

Driver: Titleist TSR3 (8 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Speeder TR 661 X

3-wood: Titleist TSR2+ (13 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X

Irons: Titleist T200 (3), Titleist T100 (4-PW)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (50-08F, 54-10S @55), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-T)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X T11 prototype
Grip: SuperStroke Traxion Tour

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Grips: Golf Pride ZGrip Cord

