Highlights
Winner's Bag: Will Zalatoris, FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 14, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Will Zalatoris makes clutch par save on final hole at FedEx St. Jude Champ
Will Zalatoris won for the first time on TOUR and claimed the first FedExCup Playoffs event in a playoff at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Here's a look inside his bag.
Driver: Titleist TSR3 (8 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Speeder TR 661 X
3-wood: Titleist TSR2+ (13 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X
Irons: Titleist T200 (3), Titleist T100 (4-PW)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (50-08F, 54-10S @55), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-T)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X T11 prototype
Grip: SuperStroke Traxion Tour
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride ZGrip Cord