    Winner's Bag: Tom Kim, Wyndham Championship

  Tom Kim won the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield CC.

Tom Kim earned his first TOUR win with a victory at the Wyndham Championship and secured a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs. Here's a look inside his bag.

RELATED: Final Leaderboard 

Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Black 6 X

3-wood: Titleist TSR3 (13.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White 70 TX

Irons: Titleist T200 (2), Titleist T100 (4-PW)
Shafts: Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10 TX (2), Project X 6.0 (4-PW)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (52-12F, 56-10S), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-A)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Putter: Scotty Cameron TourType GSS Prototype
Grip: SuperStroke Traxion Tour 2.0

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Grips: Golf Pride MCC Align

