WINNER'S BAG
Winner's Bag: Tom Kim, Wyndham Championship
August 07, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Tom Kim won the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield CC. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Tom Kim earned his first TOUR win with a victory at the Wyndham Championship and secured a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs. Here's a look inside his bag.
Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Black 6 X
3-wood: Titleist TSR3 (13.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White 70 TX
Irons: Titleist T200 (2), Titleist T100 (4-PW)
Shafts: Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10 TX (2), Project X 6.0 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (52-12F, 56-10S), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-A)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Putter: Scotty Cameron TourType GSS Prototype
Grip: SuperStroke Traxion Tour 2.0
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grips: Golf Pride MCC Align