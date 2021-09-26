Winner's Bag: U.S. Team, Ryder Cup

×
The United States won going away at the 43rd Ryder Cup, taking down their European opposition 19-9 at Whistling Straits.

Check out the clubs every player on the U.S. Team used to clinch the Ryder Cup. 

Collin Morikawa

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (8 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 60 TX

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium (14 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX

5-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX

Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4), P7MC (5-7), TaylorMade P730 (8-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (50 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56-14F), TaylorMade MG2 Hi-Toe (60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: TaylorMade TP Juno

Ball: TaylorMade TP5 (2021)

Grips: Golf Pride Z-Grip Cord

Dustin Johnson

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 Max (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 661 X

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

7-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max (21 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZURDUS Black 95 6.5

Irons: TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (3-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (soft-stepped)

Wedges: TaylorMade MG (52 @54 degrees, 60-10)
Shafts: KBS Tour Custom Black 120 S

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Limited Itsy Bitsy
Grip: SuperStroke Traxion Pistol GT 1.0

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x '19 (#1)

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 58R (1 wrap 2-way tape + 2 wraps left hand, 3 right hand)

Bryson DeChambeau

Driver: Cobra King LTD Pro (7.5 degrees)
Shaft: LA Golf Tour AXS Blue 6 X

3-wood: Cobra King Prototype B (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: LA Golf BAD Prototype 70 TX

3-wood: Cobra King SZ Tour (14.5 degrees @13.5)
Shaft: LA Golf BAD Prototype 80 TX

Irons: Cobra King One Length Utility (4, 5), King Forged Tour One Length (6-PW)
Shafts: LA Golf Rebar Proto (37.5 inches)

Wedges: Artisan Prototype (47, 52, 58 degrees)
Shafts: LA Golf Rebar Proto shaft

Putter: SIK Pro C-Series Armlock

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X

Brooks Koepka

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX

3-wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX

Irons: Nike Vapor Pro (3), Srixon ZX7 (4-PW)
Shafts: Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 95 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (52-12F, 56-10S), Vokey SM5 TVD (60-08ML)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron Teryllium TNP2

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord (Midsize) with one wrap of 2-way tape and one wrap of masking tape

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Justin Thomas

Driver: Titleist TSi2 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX

3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX

5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees @18.75)
Shaft: Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X

Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620MB (5-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design Raw SM7 (46-10F @47.5, 52-12F @52.5), Vokey SM8 (56-14F @57), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60 @ 60.5)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (52-60)

Putter: Scotty Cameron X5 Tour Prototype
Grip: SuperStroke Pistol GT Tour

Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

Patrick Cantlay

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX

3-wood: Titleist 915F (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70 TX

Hybrid: Titleist TS2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 80 TX

Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46-10F @47, 52-08F), SM8 (56-08M @57), SM8 Prototype (61)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

Tony Finau

Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees @7, Big -)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX (45.25 inches, tipped 1.5 inch)

3-wood: Ping G400 Stretch (13 degrees @12.5) (D5+ swing weight)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX (42.5 inches, tipped 2 inches)

Irons: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3), Ping Blueprint (4-PW)
Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 105 X (3), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 X (4-PW)

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged (50-10, 56-10), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 WedgeWorks (60-T)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 125 X (50, 56), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 Wedge (60)

Putter: Ping PLD Anser 2 Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Grips: Lamkin UTX Mid (Green)

Xander Schauffele

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond LS (10.5 degrees @9)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD BB 7 X (custom black, 45.5 inches, tipped 1 inch, D3)

3-wood: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (15 degrees @14)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 TX (43.25, tipped 1.5 inch, D3)

7-wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (20 degrees @18.8)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 9 X (41.5 inches, tipped 2 inches, D3)

Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 (52-10S), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (56-10 @57), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (60-06K)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Putter: Odyssey O-Works #7 CH Red
Grip: SuperStroke Traxion 2.0 Tour (10 grams)

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X LS Prototype

Grips: Golf Pride Z-Grip

Jordan Spieth

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X

3-wood: Titleist TS2 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X

Irons: Titleist T200 2021 (3), Titleist T100 2021 (4-9)
Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95 X Hybrid (3), True Temper Project X 6.5 (4-9)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (46-10F @8, 52-08F, 56-10S), Vokey Proto (60-T)
Shafts: True Temper Project X 6.0 (6.5 in 46)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Circle T 009
Grip: SuperStroke Traxion Flatso 1.0

Grips: SuperStroke S-Tech

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x (2021)

Harris English

Driver: Ping G400 (9 @9.2 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XT 70 X

3-wood: Ping G400 (14.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 7 X

Irons: Ping i500 (3), Ping Blueprint (4-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (3-9)

Wedges: Ping Glide 3.0 (46-SS, 52-SS, 56-SS), Ping Glide Forged (60-SS)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46, 52, 56), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (60)

Putter: Ping Scottsdale Hohum

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Align

Daniel Berger

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X

3-wood: TaylorMade M6 (15 degrees)
Shaft: UST Mamiya Elements Chrome 8F5

Irons: Callaway Apex Forged ’16 (3), TaylorMade TP MC ’11 (4-PW)
Shafts: Project X 6.5

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (50-10, 56-10), Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (60-12C)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour (Chalk)

Ball: Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Wrap

Scottie Scheffler

Driver: Ping G400 LST (8.5 degrees @7.75)
Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Black Tour Spec 7 X

3-wood: Nike VR Pro (13.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Black Tour Spec 8 X

Utility: Srixon Z U85 (3)
Shaft: Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X

Irons: Srixon ZX7 (4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F, 60-A)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron Super Rat

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

