-
Flyover
Winner's Bag: U.S. Team, Ryder Cup
-
-
September 26, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
-
Flyover
Flyover: Whistling Straits
The United States won going away at the 43rd Ryder Cup, taking down their European opposition 19-9 at Whistling Straits.
Check out the clubs every player on the U.S. Team used to clinch the Ryder Cup.
RELATED: Final scoring | Full recaps from Sunday Singles
Collin Morikawa
Driver: TaylorMade SIM (8 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 60 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium (14 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX
5-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX
Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4), P7MC (5-7), TaylorMade P730 (8-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (50 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56-14F), TaylorMade MG2 Hi-Toe (60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: TaylorMade TP Juno
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 (2021)
Grips: Golf Pride Z-Grip Cord
Dustin Johnson
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 Max (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 661 X
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
7-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max (21 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZURDUS Black 95 6.5
Irons: TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (3-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (soft-stepped)
Wedges: TaylorMade MG (52 @54 degrees, 60-10)
Shafts: KBS Tour Custom Black 120 S
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Limited Itsy Bitsy
Grip: SuperStroke Traxion Pistol GT 1.0
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x '19 (#1)
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 58R (1 wrap 2-way tape + 2 wraps left hand, 3 right hand)
Bryson DeChambeau
Driver: Cobra King LTD Pro (7.5 degrees)
Shaft: LA Golf Tour AXS Blue 6 X
3-wood: Cobra King Prototype B (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: LA Golf BAD Prototype 70 TX
3-wood: Cobra King SZ Tour (14.5 degrees @13.5)
Shaft: LA Golf BAD Prototype 80 TX
Irons: Cobra King One Length Utility (4, 5), King Forged Tour One Length (6-PW)
Shafts: LA Golf Rebar Proto (37.5 inches)
Wedges: Artisan Prototype (47, 52, 58 degrees)
Shafts: LA Golf Rebar Proto shaft
Putter: SIK Pro C-Series Armlock
Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X
Brooks Koepka
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX
Irons: Nike Vapor Pro (3), Srixon ZX7 (4-PW)
Shafts: Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 95 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (52-12F, 56-10S), Vokey SM5 TVD (60-08ML)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Teryllium TNP2
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord (Midsize) with one wrap of 2-way tape and one wrap of masking tape
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Justin Thomas
Driver: Titleist TSi2 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX
3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX
5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees @18.75)
Shaft: Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X
Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620MB (5-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design Raw SM7 (46-10F @47.5, 52-12F @52.5), Vokey SM8 (56-14F @57), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60 @ 60.5)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (52-60)
Putter: Scotty Cameron X5 Tour Prototype
Grip: SuperStroke Pistol GT Tour
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord
Patrick Cantlay
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX
3-wood: Titleist 915F (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70 TX
Hybrid: Titleist TS2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 80 TX
Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46-10F @47, 52-08F), SM8 (56-08M @57), SM8 Prototype (61)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Tony Finau
Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees @7, Big -)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX (45.25 inches, tipped 1.5 inch)
3-wood: Ping G400 Stretch (13 degrees @12.5) (D5+ swing weight)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX (42.5 inches, tipped 2 inches)
Irons: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3), Ping Blueprint (4-PW)
Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 105 X (3), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 X (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged (50-10, 56-10), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 WedgeWorks (60-T)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 125 X (50, 56), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 Wedge (60)
Putter: Ping PLD Anser 2 Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Lamkin UTX Mid (Green)
Xander Schauffele
Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond LS (10.5 degrees @9)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD BB 7 X (custom black, 45.5 inches, tipped 1 inch, D3)
3-wood: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (15 degrees @14)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 TX (43.25, tipped 1.5 inch, D3)
7-wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (20 degrees @18.8)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 9 X (41.5 inches, tipped 2 inches, D3)
Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 (52-10S), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (56-10 @57), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (60-06K)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Putter: Odyssey O-Works #7 CH Red
Grip: SuperStroke Traxion 2.0 Tour (10 grams)
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X LS Prototype
Grips: Golf Pride Z-Grip
Jordan Spieth
Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X
3-wood: Titleist TS2 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X
Irons: Titleist T200 2021 (3), Titleist T100 2021 (4-9)
Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95 X Hybrid (3), True Temper Project X 6.5 (4-9)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (46-10F @8, 52-08F, 56-10S), Vokey Proto (60-T)
Shafts: True Temper Project X 6.0 (6.5 in 46)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circle T 009
Grip: SuperStroke Traxion Flatso 1.0
Grips: SuperStroke S-Tech
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x (2021)
Harris English
Driver: Ping G400 (9 @9.2 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XT 70 X
3-wood: Ping G400 (14.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 7 X
Irons: Ping i500 (3), Ping Blueprint (4-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (3-9)
Wedges: Ping Glide 3.0 (46-SS, 52-SS, 56-SS), Ping Glide Forged (60-SS)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46, 52, 56), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (60)
Putter: Ping Scottsdale Hohum
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Align
Daniel Berger
Driver: TaylorMade SIM (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
3-wood: TaylorMade M6 (15 degrees)
Shaft: UST Mamiya Elements Chrome 8F5
Irons: Callaway Apex Forged ’16 (3), TaylorMade TP MC ’11 (4-PW)
Shafts: Project X 6.5
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (50-10, 56-10), Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (60-12C)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour (Chalk)
Ball: Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Wrap
Scottie Scheffler
Driver: Ping G400 LST (8.5 degrees @7.75)
Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Black Tour Spec 7 X
3-wood: Nike VR Pro (13.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Black Tour Spec 8 X
Utility: Srixon Z U85 (3)
Shaft: Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X
Irons: Srixon ZX7 (4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F, 60-A)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Super Rat
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet