U.S. wins Ryder Cup

The United States won the Ryder Cup on Sunday at Whistling Straits after an impressive three-day domination. Here are how the Sunday Singles played out.

SUNDAY SINGLES

Rory McIlroy, Europe, def. Xander Schauffele, USA, 3 and 2

Recap: It had been a disastrous Ryder Cup for McIlroy, who started 0-3, but Harrington, the European captain, gave McIlroy a vote of confidence by putting him in the leadoff spot. McIlroy never trailed Sunday, winning the first hole after Schauffele missed a 3-foot birdie putt. McIlroy was 1 up at the turn but then won the first two holes of the back nine. After Schauffele won 13 with a birdie, McIlroy responded with a 12-foot birdie on the 14th to go 3-up. Even after the victory, McIlroy broke down during his TV interview while describing what had been a difficult week.

Quotes: "I've been extremely disappointed that I haven't contributed more to the team. ... It's been a tough week. ... I've never cried over what I have done as an individual." -- Rory McIlroy

Score at end of match: USA 11, Europe 6

Patrick Cantlay, USA, def. Shane Lowry, Europe, 4 and 2

Recap: Cantlay lost the second hole but responded by winning Nos. 3-6, three of them with birdies, to go 3 up. Lowry, winner of the 2019 Open Championship, won the 12th hole to pull within 1-down, but Cantlay responded with another run, making birdies on 14-16 to win the match. The FedExCup champion went 3-0-1 in his Ryder Cup debut.

Score at end of match: USA 13, Europe 6



Scottie Scheffler, USA, def. Jon Rahm, Europe, 4 and 3

Recap: Scottie Scheffler was the only member of this U.S. Team without a PGA TOUR victory, but he earned the United States’ first, and biggest, point Sunday, taking down the World No. 1. Rahm beat Tiger Woods in Singles three years ago in his debut. This time it was Scheffler, the 2020 Rookie of the Year, who had a memorable Singles win in his Ryder Cup debut. He came out of the gate hot, winning the first four holes with birdie. The victory ensured Scheffler would go undefeated (2-0-1) in his Ryder Cup debut.

Score at end of match: USA 12, Europe 6

Bryson DeChambeau USA def. Sergio Garcia Europe, 3 and 2

Recap: DeChambeau made a statement on the opening hole, driving the green with a blast of more than 350 yards and holing the 41-foot eagle putt. He also drove it pin-high on the par-4 sixth hole (with a 3-wood!) before sinking a 12-foot birdie putt at the par-3 seventh hole to take a 2-up lead. He added another birdie at No. 9 to take a 3-up lead at the turn. The 10th was halved with birdies after DeChambeau drove it greenside and Garcia chipped in. Garcia won the 12th to pull within 2-down but DeChambeau stiffed his approach at 13. They traded wins at Nos. 14 and 15 before DeChambeau closed it out. It was Garcia’s first loss in Singles since 2008.

Score at end of match: USA 14, Europe 6

Collin Morikawa, USA tied. Viktor Hovland, Europe

Recap: He took home the Claret Jug. Then he took the Ryder Cup from Europe, securing the United States’ victory with his tap-in birdie on the difficult par-3 17th. That birdie gave him a 1-up lead with one hole remaining, ensuring the half-point that the United States needed to reach 14.5 points. He bogeyed the 18th hole but it didn’t matter, as the Cup was over. This match between two players who were in college two years ago was a back-and-forth affair. They tied just four holes. Hovland won the opening two holes but Morikawa responded by winning Nos. 4-7. A birdie at 13, where Morikawa holed a 14-footer, got him back to 2-up but Hovland responded by winning the next two holes. Then Morikawa delivered on 17, hitting his 221-yard tee shot to 3 feet.



Score at end of match: USA 14.5, Europe 6.5

Dustin Johnson USA def. Paul Casey, Europe 1 up

Recap: What a week for Johnson. The United States’ oldest player went all five sessions and he won them all. He may have saved his best for last, making eight birdies Sunday. Poor Casey had to face Johnson four times this week. They halved the first five holes of their singles match before Johnson holed a 12-foot birdie putt to take a 1-up lead. He never trailed and is the first American since 1979 to go 5-0-0.

Score at end of match: USA 17.5, Europe 6.5

Brooks Koepka, USA def. Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 and 1

Recap: Koepka closed the match in style, nearly acing the long, treacherous par-3 17th with a 6-iron to end the match. His 2-up lead after 17 was the first time that either player led this match by more than 1-up. They were tied after 15 holes but Koepka birdied the next two holes to move to 2-0-1 in Ryder Cup singles.

Score at end of match: USA 15.5, Europe 6.5

Ian Poulter, Europe def. Tony Finau, USA, 3 and 2

Score at end of match: USA 17.5, Europe 7.5

Justin Thomas, USA def. Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, 4 and 3

Score at end of match: USA 16.5, Europe 6.5

