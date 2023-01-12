PGA TOUR players set goals for 2023 with Japanese Daruma dolls

|
In preparation for 2023, PGA TOUR players set their goals for the year with Daruma dolls, traditionally used in Japanese culture as a symbol of perseverance and good luck. Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, Taiga Semikawa, Yuto Katsuragawa, Kaito Onishi, Adam Scott and Keita Nakajima all took part in the tradition.