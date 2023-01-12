PGA TOUR players set goals for 2023 with Japanese Daruma dolls

In preparation for 2023, PGA TOUR players set their goals for the year with Daruma dolls, traditionally used in Japanese culture as a symbol of perseverance and good luck. Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, Taiga Semikawa, Yuto Katsuragawa, Kaito Onishi, Adam Scott and Keita Nakajima all took part in the tradition.