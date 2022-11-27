WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play contributes over $1.2 million to charitable beneficiaries from 2022 event

On Giving Tuesday, tournament officials announced that the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play contributed more than $1.2 million to charitable beneficiaries Dell Children’s and First Tee – Greater Austin, bringing the all-time charitable giving total to over $6 million since the event moved to Austin Country Club in 2016.