×

Rory McIlroy | Swing Theory | Driver, iron, wedge

Oct 19, 2022

Take an enhanced look at the golf swing of three-time FedExCup Champion Rory McIlroy, with analysis from CBS Sports and PGA TOUR LIVE Analyst Mark Immelman, including a deeper breakdown of the nuances of the Northern Irishman’s driver, iron, and wedge swings.