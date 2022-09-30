Sam Burns rehits tee shot after drive hits power lines at Sanderson

In the second round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Burns hits his tee shot on the par-4 9th hole and the ball strikes a power line overhead and goes offline. Due to hitting the power line, the stroke does not count and Burns hits a second tee shot with no penalty. Burns would go on to make par and shoot a 3-under 69.