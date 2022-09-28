Zach Johnson Foundation partners with RSM for Shot at College

|
Sep 28, 2022
The Zach Johnson Foundation’s program, Kids on Course, is in its 11th year. The program gives three high school students scholarships to college at the end of their junior year. The foundation teamed up with RSM to give these students the chance to receive a headset, laptop and a $500 gift card.