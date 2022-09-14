×

Harrison Endycott's relationship with his father

Sep 14, 2022

Ahead of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Harrison Endycott and his dad, Brian, open up about their relationship and Harrison's journey to the PGA TOUR. The 2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, where Endycott earned his TOUR card, was the first tournament his father was able to attend in four years.