Will Zalatoris' bogey save on the 3rd playoff hole is the Shot of the Day

Aug 15, 2022

In a playoff of the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Will Zalatoris hits his 94-yard approach shot from the drop zone on the par-3 11th hole to 7 feet then makes the putt for bogey and to secure the win.