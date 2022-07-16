×

Shane Lowry cards back-to-back chip-in eagles at The Open

Jul 16, 2022

In the third round of The 2022 Open Championship, Shane Lowry chips in for eagle on back-to-back holes, first from the rough at the par-4 9th hole before doing it again from just short of the green at the par-4 10th hole.