Commissioner Jay Monahan discusses upcoming changes to PGA TOUR schedule

Jun 22, 2022

Prior to the 2022 Travelers Championship, Commissioner Jay Monahan spoke to the media in a full news conference about upcoming changes to the PGA TOUR schedule, including a return to a calendar-year schedule, revised qualification for the FedExCup Playoffs, the creation of a series of up to three international events and an increase in purse sizes.