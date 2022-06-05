Billy Horschel celebrates win with Jack Nicklaus and family at the Memorial

|
Jun 05, 2022
After making par on the 72nd hole to shoot even-par 72 in the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Billy Horschel celebrates with his wife and kids, and shakes Jack Nicklaus’ hand as he’s congratulated on a four-shot victory.