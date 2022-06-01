A tournament week with Wyndham Clark and Drew Stoltz

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Jun 01, 2022
Wyndham Clark’s childhood friend Drew Stoltz caddied for Clark at the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge, where they finished T20. Clark and Stoltz talk about their relationship as they paired up for another tournament at Colonial Country Club in 2022.