×

Jordan Spieth earns 13th PGA TOUR victory in playoff at RBC Heritage

Apr 17, 2022

In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Jordan Spieth (5-under 66) and Patrick Cantlay (3-under 68) each got to 13-under through 72 holes. Spieth would defeat Cantlay on the first playoff hole to win his 13th career PGA TOUR title.