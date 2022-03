Kevin Kisner closes out Corey Conners to advance to the finals at WGC-Dell Match Play

In his Semifinals match in the 2022 World Golf Championships – Dell Technologies Match Play, Kevin Kisner chips it tight before Corey Conners missed a putt for birdie at the par-4 18th hole, resulting in a Conners concession to give Kisner the 1 Up win to advance to the Championship match against Scottie Scheffler.