Will Zalatoris runs his second onto the green to set up birdie WGC-Dell Match Play
×

Will Zalatoris runs his second onto the green to set up birdie WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 26, 2022

In the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole to remain 2 Down in his match against Kevin Kisner.