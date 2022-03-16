THE PLAYERS Championship Recap | The CUT | PGA TOUR Originals | 2022

Relive all the action from THE PLAYERS Championship 2022. Early week action includes unfortunate weather conditions and Justin Thomas attempting to defend his title. The excitement continues into the weekend and Monday, where Cameron Smith and Anirban Lahiri go back and forth in the final round. Ultimately thanks to a strong final round finish, Cameron Smith closed out the tournament to finish at 13-under, one stroke ahead of Lahiri.