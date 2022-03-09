Tiger Woods’ World Golf Hall of Fame acceptance speech

At the PGA TOUR’s Global Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, 14-year-old Sam Woods introduces her father, Tiger Woods. Over the course of his career Tiger has won a record-tying 82 PGA TOUR events, along with 15 major championships. Unforgettably, Woods accomplished the “Tiger Slam” in 2000-’01, becoming the first golfer since Bobby Jones (1930) to hold all four major titles at one time. He also is a two-time winner of THE PLAYERS Championship and became the first two-time winner of the FedExCup.