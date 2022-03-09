Susie Maxwell Berning’s World Golf Hall of Fame acceptance speech

At the PGA TOUR’s Global Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, LPGA legend Susie Maxwell Berning reflects on an impressive playing career that saw her win 11 times after turning pro in 1964 and earning LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year honors. She captured four major championships, including the U.S. Women’s Open three times (1968, ’72, ’73) and remains one of only six women to have won the U.S. Women’s Open on at least three separate occasions.