Tiger Woods’ favorite golf memories with his father

Feb 15, 2022
Due to an age restriction on the Navy Golf Course in Cypress, California, a then 9-year-old Tiger Woods used to sneak onto the course to play golf with his dad. Woods relives this incredible story and talks about how he and his dad would play until pitch black since they could tell exactly where their golf shots ended up due to remarkable feel of their swings.