×

Max Homa wears Braves jersey on No. 16 at WM Phoenix Open

Feb 14, 2022

In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, die hard Los Angeles Dodgers fan Max Homa is forced to wear a custom J.T. Poston Atlanta Braves jersey to honor a friendly wager the two agreed upon after the Braves beat the Dodgers to advance to the World Series.