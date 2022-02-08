D.J. Gregory honored with PGA TOUR Courage Award

D.J. Gregory, who was born with cerebral palsy and has walked over 14,000 miles and 42,000 holes at PGA TOUR events since 2008 in support of his Walking For Kids Foundation, has been named the recipient of the PGA TOUR Courage Award. The PGA TOUR Courage Award is presented to a person who, through courage and perseverance, has overcome extraordinary adversity, such as personal tragedy or debilitating injury or illness, to make a significant and meaningful contribution to the game of golf. Introduced in 2012, Gregory is the fifth recipient and first non-PGA TOUR member of the PGA TOUR Courage Award, joining Erik Compton (2013), Jarrod Lyle (2015), Gene Sauers (2017) and Morgan Hoffmann (2020).