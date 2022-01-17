Keita Nakajima watches Hideki Matsuyama win Sony Open

|
Jan 17, 2022
In the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii, Keita Nakajima stayed around at the golf course after finishing his final round to watch Hideki Matsuyama compete against Russell Henley in a sudden death playoff for the title. After hitting his ball in the fairway, Matsuyama hit an incredible 276 yard 3-wood to three feet en route to securing the improbable comeback win. Nakajima reacts to the shot in real time and met with Matsuyama afterwards to congratulate him on his victory.