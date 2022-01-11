×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Journalist Tim Rosaforte on his love for golf

Jan 11, 2022

On January 11, 2022, Tim Rosaforte, the gentleman journalist who made his name as the consummate golf insider for NBC Sports and the Golf Channel, died Tuesday of complications from Alzheimer’s Disease in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida at the age of 66. It was, by any measure, quite a career. He won the PGA of America’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism, and also was awarded a rare lifetime PGA membership – a first for a golf journalist. He also won the Memorial Tournament’s lifetime achievement award, and The Honda Classic named its media center after him after his retirement. He also wrote three books.