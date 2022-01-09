×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Sergio Garcia’s unique swing | Tracers and analysis

Jan 09, 2022

11-time PGA TOUR winner Sergio Garcia has one of the most unique swings on the PGA TOUR. Check out these fascinating swing tracers of Garcia’s swing while Gary Koch and other analysts talk about the incredible lag Garcia maintains during his downswing motion.