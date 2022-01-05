×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions preview

Jan 05, 2022

2022 kicks off in Hawaii at the Sentry Tournament of Champions with 38 of the 39 PGA TOUR winners from the 2021 calendar year teeing it up. Harris English looks to become the first person to successfully defend his title at the tournament since Geoff Ogilvy while Collin Morikawa has a chance to overtake Jon Rham for the top spot in the Official World Golf Rankings.