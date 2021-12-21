×
Tiger and Charlie (Part 2): Like Father, Like Son at PNC Championship

Dec 21, 2021

Tiger Woods made his return to the golf world at the 2021 PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes alongside 12-year-old Charlie. Both showcased similar and interesting mannerisms throughout the week while playing extremely well, finishing in solo second place at 25-under par after recording rounds of 62 and 57. CLICK HERE to watch Part 1 from 2020.