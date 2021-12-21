Tiger and Charlie (Part 2): Like Father, Like Son at PNC Championship

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Dec 21, 2021
Tiger Woods made his return to the golf world at the 2021 PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes alongside 12-year-old Charlie. Both showcased similar and interesting mannerisms throughout the week while playing extremely well, finishing in solo second place at 25-under par after recording rounds of 62 and 57. CLICK HERE to watch Part 1 from 2020.