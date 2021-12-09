APGA Tour’s Alford, Johnson receive exemptions to the 2022 Farmers

|
Dec 09, 2021
Farmers Insurance Open® tournament officials from the Century Club of San Diego today announced that two multi-event winners on the APGA Tour, Ryan Alford and Kamaiu Johnson, have each been awarded with exemptions to play in the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, scheduled to take place Wednesday- Saturday, January 26-29, 2022. This will be Alford’s first career start on the PGA TOUR as Johnson returns to Torrey Pines Golf Course after unexpectedly having to withdraw from the tournament in 2021.