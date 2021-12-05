×
Collin Morikawa's costly double bogey on No. 4 at Hero

Dec 05, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Hero World Challenge, Collin Morikawa's second shot hooks into the bushes. He hits a provisional shot onto the green, then looks for the second shot with playing partner Brooks Koepka. After declaring his ball lost, Morikawa makes double bogey at the par-4 fourth hole.