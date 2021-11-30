×
WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play exceeds $5 million in charitable giving

Nov 30, 2021

On Giving Tuesday, tournament officials announced that the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play has exceeded $5 million in charitable contributions to the Greater Austin area since the tournament moved to Austin Country Club in 2016. That total includes funds generated from the 2021 event held this past March and brings the all-time total for the tournament’s 22-year history to over $20 million. The funds donated were once again made possible through the unwavering support of the community and have directly benefitted Dell Children’s, the First Tee of Greater Austin and several other organizations throughout the years.