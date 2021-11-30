×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

ATRIUM Health announced as Official Healthcare Provider of 2022 Presidents Cup

Nov 30, 2021

The Presidents Cup has announced Atrium Health as the Official Health Care Provider of golf’s premier global team event, to be held at Quail Hollow Club, in Charlotte, the week of Sept. 19-25, 2022. To commemorate the partnership, 2022 Presidents Cup Chair Johno Harris and Presidents Cup Executive Director Adam Sperling presented a $50,000 donation to the Atrium Health Foundation at an event at Atrium Health Levine Children’s.