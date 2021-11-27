Bryson vs. Brooks: Highlights from Capital One’s The Match

|
Nov 27, 2021
In a Brooks Koepka vs. Bryson DeChambeau edition of Capital One’s The Match, Koepka defeated DeChambeau 4-and-3 on the 9th hole in what was scheduled to be a 12-hole match at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. Koepka birdied half of the first eight holes while DeChambeau didn’t win one and he conceded the match on the ninth hole.