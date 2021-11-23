×
Get to know: Kyle Westmoreland

Nov 23, 2021

Get to know Kyle Westmoreland, a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy who has made four starts on the PGA TOUR including the 2021 U.S. Open, where he became the first Air Force graduate to make the cut at the event. Westmoreland details his time playing golf at Air Force, how his distance off the tee is key in his game and how he wants to grow in the season ahead.