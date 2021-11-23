|
Nov 23, 2021
Get to know Akshay Bhatia, who won 10 junior titles and ascended to as high as No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking before deciding to bypass college and turn pro in 2019. Since that time, Bhatia has made 18 starts on the PGA TOUR including a career best T9 finish at the 2020 Safeway Open. Bhatia talks about starting his professional career at a young age and trying to manage the high expectations he puts on himself.