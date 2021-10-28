×
Winds wreak havoc, Reed’s eagle hole-out and Morris’ memorable moment

Oct 29, 2021

In The Takeaway, Whitney Haworth recaps the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where 40 mph winds created chaotic conditions, Patrick Reed holes out for eagle on No. 17 and Brian Morris embraces teeing off in his first PGA TOUR event.