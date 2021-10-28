F1's Carlos Sainz Jr. and Ian Poulter play a round of golf

|
Oct 28, 2021
Prior to the 2021 United States Grand Prix Formula One motor race in Austin, Texas, Carlos Sainz Jr. met up with Ian Poulter to play a round of golf. The two compete in a match-play like round while talking about their love for Formula One and golf, Sainz’ swing and why golf is such a great sport.