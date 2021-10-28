×
F1's Carlos Sainz Jr. and Ian Poulter play a round of golf

Oct 28, 2021

Prior to the 2021 United States Grand Prix Formula One motor race in Austin, Texas, Carlos Sainz Jr. met up with Ian Poulter to play a round of golf. The two compete in a match-play like round while talking about their love for Formula One and golf, Sainz’ swing and why golf is such a great sport.