Keith Mitchell’s 36-hole record gives him five-stroke lead at THE CJ CUP

Oct 16, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Keith Mitchell turned in an 8-under 64 to get to a tournament-record 18-under through 36 holes, placing him five strokes clear of the field heading into the weekend.