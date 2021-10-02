×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Mike Weir welcomes the 2024 Presidents Cup to Royal Montreal Golf Club

Oct 02, 2021

Five-time Presidents Cup participant and Canadian golf star, Mike Weir, welcomed the return of the Presidents Cup to historic Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, September 24-29, 2024. As host of the 2007 Presidents Cup, Royal Montreal Golf Club will become the second international venue to host the Presidents Cup more than once.