Mike Weir welcomes the 2024 Presidents Cup to Royal Montreal Golf Club

Oct 02, 2021
Five-time Presidents Cup participant and Canadian golf star, Mike Weir, welcomed the return of the Presidents Cup to historic Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, September 24-29, 2024. As host of the 2007 Presidents Cup, Royal Montreal Golf Club will become the second international venue to host the Presidents Cup more than once.