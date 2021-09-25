×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Jon Rahm sinks 29-footer for birdie at the Ryder Cup

Sep 26, 2021

In his Four-ball match on Day 2 of the 2020 Ryder Cup, Jon Rahm sinks a 29-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 16th hole to get he and Sergio Garcia to 2-Up against Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka. CLICK HERE for more Ryder Cup video.