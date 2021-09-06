×
Patrick Cantlay's best shots from the 2020-21 PGA TOUR season

Sep 06, 2021

Check out FedExCup Champion Patrick Cantlay's best shots from the 2020-21 PGA TOUR season. Cantlay had an incredible season, featuring wins at the ZOZO Championship, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and the BMW Championship.