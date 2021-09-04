Bryson DeChambeau gets free drop after fan takes his ball at TOUR Championship

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Sep 04, 2021
In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Bryson DeChambeau was awarded a free drop after taking an alternate route at the par-5 18th hole, sending his tee shot down the 10th fairway, where a fan mistakenly picked up his ball. After taking the drop, DeChambeau would find the green in two, setting up a two-putt birdie to close his round on Saturday.