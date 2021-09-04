×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Bryson DeChambeau gets free drop after fan takes his ball at TOUR Championship

Sep 04, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Bryson DeChambeau was awarded a free drop after taking an alternate route at the par-5 18th hole, sending his tee shot down the 10th fairway, where a fan mistakenly picked up his ball. After taking the drop, DeChambeau would find the green in two, setting up a two-putt birdie to close his round on Saturday.