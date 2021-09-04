×
Brooks Koepka withdraws from TOUR Championship after hitting tree root

Sep 04, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Brooks Koepka was forced to withdraw with a wrist injury after hitting a tree shot on the par-4 10th hole. Clearly bothered, he would play another two holes before leaving the course.