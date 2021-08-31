×
Commissioner Monahan news conference before TOUR Championship

Aug 31, 2021

Prior to the 2021 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club, PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan provides an update on the fall portion of the 2021-22 schedule, fan behavior and interaction with players and the TOUR’s commitment to racial equity and inclusion before taking questions from the media.