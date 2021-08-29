×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Patrick Cantlay sticks tee shot to prolong playoff at the BMW Championship

Aug 29, 2021

On the fifth playoff hole of the 2021 BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay sticks his 185-yard tee shot 2 feet from the cup, setting up tap-in birdie at the par-3 17th hole and sending the playoff against Bryson DeChambeau to a sixth hole.