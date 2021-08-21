×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Rahm, Smith tied for 54-hole lead at THE NORTHERN TRUST

Aug 21, 2021

In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Cameron Smith carded a course record 11-under 61, while Jon Rahm turned in a 4-under 67, getting both to 16-under for the tournament and placing them in a tie for the lead heading into the final round.