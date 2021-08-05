×
Harold Varner III makes birdie on par-5 No. 12 in Round 1 at Barracuda

Aug 05, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Barracuda Championship, Harold Varner sinks a birdie putt on the par-5 12th hole to earn 2 points. The Modified Stableford system being used this week allocates points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole, with the goal of achieving the highest overall score.