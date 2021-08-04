×
Rory McIlroy on playing his best golf before WGC-FedEx St. Jude

Aug 04, 2021

Prior to the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Rory McIlroy talks about how well he has been playing lately and how he wants to focus on playing more free going into this week.