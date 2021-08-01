×
Xander Schauffele takes gold at the Olympics

Aug 01, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Olympic Men’s Golf Competition, Xander Schauffele carded a 4-under 67 to get to 18-under for the tournament, one clear of the field to claim the gold medal for the United States. Click here for more coverage at nbcolympics.com